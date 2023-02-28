Sony LIV's Shark Tank India has brought to the forefront a new India that is inventive, bold, and determined to succeed

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

This India is inspired by personal and life experiences, and technological advancements, and is transforming these experiences into successful businesses. Sony LIV's Shark Tank India Season 2 showcased a diverse range of entrepreneurs from different generations, each with their unique ideas and brands, proving that even the smallest idea can make a difference and be made into a successful business.This season has seen several successes already: Made-in-India android laptop brand Primebook secured Rs 75 lakh investment from Sharks Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta; Solinas, a Chennai based robotics startup that wants to eliminate the need for manual cleaning of sewage pipes raised Rs 90 lakh from Sharks Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal; Mahantam, a startup that has developed an automatic tea glass-washing machine for roadside tea stalls raised Rs 30 lakhs from an all panel deal; Padcare, which works around waste collection at source to ensure environment-friendly disposal of sanitary pads secured Rs 1 crore in funding from Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal.This season also featured an unusual ask from Dhruv Vidyut, who asked not for money, but the Sharks' time in return for equity. The ask is as unusual as its product: an easy to install electric conversion kit that turns a regular bicycle into an electric bike. Aman Gupta, Peyush Mittal and Anupam Mittal finalized the deal for 100 hours in exchange for 0.5% equity in the company with conditions.One of the most inspiring stories from Shark Tank India Season 2 is that of Medulance: a company that provides medical transportation services in emergency situations. The founders, Pranav Bajaj and Ravjot Singh Arora, created a very effective solution that brings together disparate pieces that already existed, into a collective that functions better as a whole. So far, Medulance has saved over 8 Lakh lives, is present in 60 cities, and growing. Was it any surprise that the Sharks competed amongst themselves over Medulance?Another inspiring story is that of DigiQure, a company that provides digital solutions for the healthcare industry. The founders, Akansh Tandon and Soumen Banerjee, set out to improve the healthcare system in India, with an incredibly clever solution that stretches the value that each player provides. Nurses serve as caregivers, performing the physical examinations and interventions required, while doctors based out of hospitals in nearby cities consult via video and teleconferencing solutions. Not only does this greatly extend access to quality medical care but also significantly lowers costs.Healthcare was also the focus for Arun Agarwal, the founder of Janitri, who set out to solve the problem of infant and maternal mortality. In India, the rates are high: 113 per 1 Lakh for mothers, and 30 per 1000 for infants. Janitri is a wearable, AI powered device that makes it easy for doctors and nurses to continuously monitor the vitals of mother and child, making timely remedial action that much easier.Neomotion's founders, Swostik Dash, Ashish Sharma, and Siddharth Daga, spent 5 years in R&D to develop a game-changing wheelchair that makes outdoor mobility much easier for users. So far, they have delivered 2000 + products around 32 states, and aim to reach 1.5 crore differently abled Indians. The company has already caught the eye of several CSR programs, as well as the GoI.These stories are just a few examples of the many inspiring entrepreneurs showcased on Shark Tank India Season 2. Each entrepreneur had a unique idea, backed by the determination and drive to make it a success. Shark Tank makes it clear that Indians today are not afraid to take risks and pursue their dreams; and in doing so, are transforming their experiences into successful businesses.What makes Shark Tank India Season 2 incredibly watchable is the diverse range of entrepreneurs showcased - from young college graduates who happen to be serial entrepreneurs (Gear Head Motors), to women elders who serve as custodians of culture and food (Pabiben and Patilkaki), to highly qualified coders, marketers, and experts of every stripe who pour their experience and expertise into products that inspire them. Truly, age is no bar, neither is location, education or socio-economic strata. Ideas and innovation are the keys to the kingdom.Shark Tank's starring role in India's startup ecosystem derives from the visibility it creates for these entrepreneurs, in addition to the opportunity to pitch and receive funding and valuable feedback from the Sharks. Not only does this help entrepreneurs who may not have access to traditional funding sources, but it also makes these startups visible to a larger ecosystem of investors who may not have come across them otherwise.Season 2 of Shark Tank India has brought us a new India that is entrepreneurial, innovative, and determined to succeed. The entrepreneurs showcased on the show are an inspiration to others who may be thinking of starting their own businesses. They prove that even the smallest idea can be transformed into a successful business, and that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.