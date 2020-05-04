Sunny Sabharwal: The pulse of events and weddings industry

Born in 1984, Sunny Sabharwal, is a young entrepreneur who is the Managing Director of Pulse Wedding Planner Pvt. Ltd., which, over the last one decade, has emerged as one of the most successful wedding planners across the globe.

Sunny’s popularity in the events and weddings industry is such that he is literally credited with the revolution that the events and weddings industry has seen over the last one decade. The man and his brand are so much one, that his acquaintances lovingly refer to him as “Sunny Pulse” and his brand has literally become his adopted Surname.

“I love being called “Sunny Pulse” and consider it as an achievement that I am known for my work and its quality is the source of my recognition. How many people are out there who could really claim that?” asks Sunny.

Sunny Pulse is widely associated with out of the box ideas and flawless execution of events and weddings. Most of the events managed by him are regularly featured in one or the other print media or TV channels across the nation. So much so, Sunny Pulse is an established brand online too and there are hundreds of websites that refer to Sunny Sabharwal with his well earned moniker.

Like every teenage boy, Sunny Sabharwal, aka, SunnyPulse also had the urge to do something big and make a name for himself. So tremendous was this urge that even at the early age of 16, he had decided that he will do something that stands out and leaves an everlasting impact on everyone around him.

Sunny Sabharwal (SunnyPulse) started building Pulse Events & Weddings in 2010 from scratch. Since then, Sunny Pulse has been responsible for transforming a few hundred weddings into something that will be remembered by the families involved as the event of their life!

“I simply love to work with couples and their families to curate a customised, theme or tradition based wedding, anywhere across the globe. We understand the importance of this day for them, and we take pride and pleasure in creating a wedding of their dreams,” says Sunny.

Sunny’s Pulse Events is well versed with what goes into planning destination weddings all round the year internationally. Believing in the fact that every event has to be unique and grand, Sunny’s Pulse Events has established itself as the biggest platform in the Wedding, Events and Celebrity management Industry. Their services can be availed not only in India but across the globe.

“With quality as our trademark, delivering excellence in services and invaluable experience is what holds us apart from others in the business. I believe in setting benchmarks. At Pulse, we are the Trendsetters,” Sunny elaborates further.

Sunny Sabharwal is also the Founder of a very famous intellectual property, the ‘Global Iconic Awards (GIA)’ which created quite a lot of buzz across India in 2019. The charm of the Global Iconic Awards, 2019 was enhanced by the presence of celebrity guests that included famous Bollywood heartthrobs, Parineeti Chopra and Kainaat Arora.

The presence of many other renowned artists like Chunky Pandey, Gulshan Grover, Navraj Hans, , Kaptaan Laadi and many other celebrities added to the glam quotient of the much talked about event. Chunky Pandey received the award on behalf of Ananya Pandey as the best female debut. This show turned out to be one of the biggest award shows in the history of Delhi-NCR.

Being a people-person, Sunny thoroughly enjoys every opportunity to network with people to identify opportunities to collaborate and even for a chance to help each other with their businesses.

“A fundamental part of establishing a successful business is rooted in the mindset you have and it begins with a positive and determined attitude, which, I think, is ingrained in me from the very beginning. I always strive for something unique and out of the box. Following generic market trends have never enthused me,” says SunnyPulse.

His constant appetite for learning, along with years of experience in the industry, are the key factors that led Pulse Events evolve into a highly successful events empire. His approach towards his craft is ingenious and holistic. In spite of being at the helm of affairs, Sunny is very involved with the team for collective growth. He believes in leading from the front and personally trains and develops the key people himself within the business.

When asked about his other passions, Sunny Sabharwal (SunnyPulse) states, “I am an ardent traveller and a globetrotter. I draw inspiration from every place that I visit and it helps me to instill exclusivity in our events.’

Sunny Sabharwal (SunnyPulse) has been awarded multiple times for excellence in the field of organising weddings. He aces the art of bringing creative ideas into play so as to make any wedding a memorable one and his eye for details is what his clients really appreciate.

All that we can say is that with a motto that says “Dream Big, Work Hard”, Sunny Sabharwal, aka, Sunny Pulse, is on the move, and in the right direction too. He will no doubt be shining bright as the Sun on the horizon of the events and wedding industry for years to come!

www.pulseeventsindia.com

