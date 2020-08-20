Tattoo artist Aakash Chandani makes people across borders fall in love with his artistic tattoo styling

Is it the designing? Or is it the customer service? Maybe it’s a special technique. Actually, it’s all that. A celebrated and talented tattoo artist Aakash Chandani
based in Bhopal is one name that rings in everyone’s minds when they want to have a tattoo. With life-like designs and artistic drawing techniques, he steals all hearts and makes the art of making of tattoo rather fun. It is often said that for an artist his art is the ultimate sky. Yet for this tattoo artist, his mind is the sky.
Free-hand drawing in only one of his best qualities that amaze his clients who travel from overseas just to get their tattoos done! His mesmerising work has often been the talk of the town and thus he ought to be appreciated for that. Yet fame and popularity haven’t affected the quality of the work provided. That said, his customers are always happy to be served by him since he provides the best quality tattoos as per client’s budget.
Moreover, the elements Aakash Chandani
uses in his art add more charm to his work altogether. Some of these elements are colour shading, free-hand drawing, original drawings, and use of calligraphic fonts. These put together, produce the astonishing and unique designs of tattoos that he is best known for. With special reference to colour shading that no one does like him, his clients often ask him to combine such features and make tattoos that stay with them forever. Although all tattoo artists adjust their designs as per their clients' body sizes, he draws with a free hand. This implies that his tattoos are made according to the body's anatomy. The satisfaction and skills that one gets from his art say a lot about the love he gets from his clients. Rajasthan Royals' cricketer, Akshwadeep Nath especially travelled from Lucknow to all the way to Bhopal to get a tattoo by him. Back from where he himself belongs, Bhopal, a famous singer also went there to experience his art. With many more clients, he has always been the top-notch tattoo artist who is one of a kind in the country.
Talking about his challenges before he became a tattoo artist, special emphasis is put to his drawing skills that helped him come this long way. Before he became a tattoo artist, he used to draw well and produce beautiful portraits. Yet he was determined to initiate his career with temporary tattoo art. He soon realized that he would need to add finesse to his drawings and lines. Thus he began observing other artists' works and practicing day and night. By burning the midnight oils, he became good at the art of tattoo. With not much certainty in the field, he always thought to give his best shot to each and every tattoo that he made. And that won him recognition and appreciation all over the country. Though the clients are always asked for their references, he wilfully designs his tattoos originally. Yet the hard work he has to put in is immense. By putting 8-10 hours straight, he is able to make a life-like design that puts his clients in a state of ecstasy. Yet if he feels that another sitting will be required to finish the touch-up, he happily invites his clients, putting even their patience to test! But all the hard work and the patience that the two parties put in is worth it. The detailing work is also very much appreciated.
In the times of lockdown when a tattoo artist does not have much to do, he is simply expanding his professional skills. He has been practicing to make tattoos with his left hand that’s simply commendable. With hard work and will power, he recently finished a tattoo of Lord Buddha with a free hand by using both of his hands.
