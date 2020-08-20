Is period leave as progressive as it seems?

Image: Shutterstock





“The main reason why the period leave has not made news thus far is that there are not enough women, to begin with, in the workplace, whose voices have collectively asked for such a leave,” says diversity strategist Dr Saundarya Rajesh, founder-president of Avtar, a career service for women.

“I wouldn’t say this is a showstopper policy,” agrees Mansee Singhal, rewards consulting leader at human resource consulting firm Mercer. “If the agenda is to be an inclusive and diverse employer, it has to be a larger play than picking up a particular attribute and providing a benefit around that. We need the right sourcing and hiring plans, rewards imperative in terms of pay equity, etc. It’s important to use data-driven insights; is the data showing that women are dipping into a different leave pool monthly? More often than not, you’d be surprised to see most of us have our sick leaves intact by the end of the year.”