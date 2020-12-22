The Audi Q2 – An Auto Enthusiast's Wishlist on Wheels

After delighting Indian automobile enthusiasts and Audi loyalists with a series of top-of-the-line and classic models, the German luxury car manufacturer has launched its sporty all-rounder Audi Q2 in the country. The Indian car market has always been a tough conundrum to crack for manufacturers, with discerning and uncompromising buyers seeking everything and more in the automobiles they purchase. That being so, the Audi Q2 seems all set to please a broad spectrum of auto aficionados. True to its tribute, the Audi Q2 is veritably a luxury all-rounder. With sporting features that are usually reserved for models from a higher segment, this rendition is perfectly suited to everyday driving and, at the same time, it is quite capable of proving a worthy companion on adventure trips. Then again, where appearances are concerned, it is equipped with bold lines and sublime cuts and creases that are bound to appeal to the young and progressive, who want to make a statement with their choice. Beyond the characterful design, the Audi Q2 sports plush interiors and long list of engineering features that will thrill. In a nutshell, it has something for everyone.For the fashion conscious, who revel in visual delight, the Audi Q2 has an eye-catching design that portrays power and style, with a bold single-frame grille, a striking roofline and a sporty spoiler to boot. The cabin, which typifies the Audi interior design, with its sporty, elegant and luxurious facades, offers pure pleasure to those who seek comfort. Additionally, the Inlay with Ambient lighting , transforms the interiors with 10 different colour options, using the MMI display. The progressive steering and standard fit quattro all-wheel drive ensure highest levels of control, with robust grip and traction, while the 190 hp, 2.0-TFSI engine makes every drive an exciting one. Then again, thanks to the Audi drive select, customization of the driving experience is possible, to accommodate personal preferences. The irredeemable workaholic-cum-infotainment buff can find comfort in the Audi Phone Box, which charges phones wirelessly and ensures connectivity-on-the-go and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the high-resolution TFT MMI facilitate work and play, anytime, anywhere.For the inevitable get-away trips of the city-dweller, the Audi Q2 has built in flexibility and convenience in the form of expandable luggage space that can more than double up to 1050 litre from the stock 405 litres. At the same time, long drives become ‘just perfect’ for both the driver and the passenger as the Audi Q2 comes fitted with a 2-Zone Air Conditioner that allows customization of temperature settings. Another thoughtful feature is the complimentary peace of mind offer, which bundles a 5-year comprehensive service package with 2+3 years extended warranty, 2+3 years roadside assistance and an exchange bonus of INR 1.25 lakhs.The highlight of the car is the latest version of the ‘myAudi Connect’ app, which offers exciting customer-centric features. These include a login for Audi Club India members, payment options to enable in-app merchandise purchases, exclusive offers from Audi Concierge, offers on car-life products and online help and support – all of this within a secure framework and in compliance with data protection.Aptly summing up the new launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, explains, "The Audi Q2 is a car we are beyond thrilled to introduce to our India line-up. We've listened to customer demand and brought in the fantastic, yet practical Audi Q2.” As the sixth launch for the year, the Audi Q2 is another solid step in the company’s endeavour to provide Indian customers with a wider range of choices from its portfolio. To accommodate the ongoing constraints, which necessitate social distancing and personal safety, and still treat potential customers to the charm of the vehicle, Audi offers Augmented Reality experiences to those who may be reluctant to place test drive requests. This amazing creation seems all set to ride into the hearts and homes of Indian auto-enthusiasts.