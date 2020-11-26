The Dubai business Tycoon & Doctor

Dr Sanjay ParasharConsultant Plastic SurgeonFounder Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic TransformationDr Sanjay Parashar, A surgeon with the healing hands, a renowned plastic surgeon, best in class, ambidextrous and extremely ambitious.He has been shortlisted as the Top Indian Aces, 100 Smartest People in UAE, Among the top 100 most influential people in UAE and 50 Most Powerful Indians in UAE by Arabian Business. He has also won many awards and recent being Best Indian CEO in UAE of year 2019He moved to Dubai in 2006 with the dream of making it the Beverly Hills of Dubai, when it comes to plastic surgery services. He started working as a surgeon with an already established medical centre and soon moved on to establish his own Centre – Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation.Today, he has a few Centres and businesses in Dubai and India. A Day Surgery Hospital and two Clinics in Dubai, One day surgery Hospital in Delhi, a Beauty Salon in Dubai, a Cosmetic Products Brand – Skin by Cocoona.The Aesthetic Clinic Brand has won the Best Aesthetic Clinic Award for the last two years and Also the Brand of the Year Award in Dubai.He is known as a surgeon, a writer, a professor and an entrepreneur. Has performed over 20,000 surgeries. Written two books, number of papers, often travels around to world to share his knowledge with his peers and students. All the proceeds from the books he has written go towards the treatment of cleft lifts for children born with the deformity. Not only does he perform the surgeries himself for free, he also funds them. That’s not all, he is a man with a kind heart. He also supports and treats women who have suffered acid attack, with surgeries and treatments that help them rehabilitate. He also helped transformed a village school in Zhunki near Kalmeshwar, India. He supported with E learning,computer teaching and sports activities. The school has become a model for E learning for village schools all across India.He quotes ‘Dubai is not just a land of opportunity, it’s the land of life. Since I have moved here, it’s just been wonderful. While I am pursuing my dream, the city has offered me everything that is needed for me and my family to succeed. The infrastructure, the governance, the facilities, education system, safety, security, travel opportunities, I can go on. It’s the warmest embrace one could get on earth.”Alongside Cocoona, he is also Chairman of Topline (A medical software and IT systems company) and Pioneer Meditech (A product marketing company).