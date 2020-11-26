M Chugh Group - Transforming dreams into realty

The Legacy

A journey that started at the age of 8years, by running a small neighborhood Flour in tiny room of 5 feet by 5 feet, then venturing into Retail Textile Trading followed by wholesale Textile Trading in the famous MT cloth market of Indore and accidentally foraying into business of Real Estate development in the year 1982, had never got to look back after that and the rest that got into creation sets the narrative for Central India's Real Estate Maestro Mr Mohan Chugh, the Founding Chairman of M Chugh Group who has been fortunate enough to cater to the basic needs of humanity i.e Roti(Food), Kapda(Clothing) and Makaan(Shelter)

Mr Vivek Chugh(left), Mr Mohan Chugh (Centre) and Mr Nitesh Chugh (Right)

Leadership Team

Mr Mohan Chugh, along with his two sons Mr Nitesh Chugh and Mr Vivek Chugh(Both Directors) have made M Chugh Group a pioneer in Central India's Real Estate Sector. The landmark journey which started with the Group's first project on mere 2400 sq feet in 1982 to a milestone delivery of more than 3.5 million sq feet and further 3 million sq feet under planning and ongoing stage. The Group has successfully completed and delivered more than 100 plus buildings in Indore over past 38 years. The Group runs on strong principles of Trust, Commitment and Quality, which can be depicted from its Projects and loyal Customer base. The group has consistently proven its strong presence in Retail, Commercial , Residential Built up and Residential Plotted Segment.

Grande Exotica - A New Era Of Luxury Living, “Grande Exotica Township” one of the esteemed residential projects belonging to the group definitely showcases A New Era of Luxury Living, by fabricating the most luxurious and spacious apartments ranging from 2600 sq feet onwards and spreading to a mighty 6100 sq feet sky villas with private puddle pool, double height living and dining areas, Zen Garden and first of its kind Roof top Infinity pool and a Rooftop Clubhouse .

- M Chugh Group has not only become the most trusted developer but also the Most Awarded Developer of Central India. The Group has been awarded 8 times pan India for the most luxurious Residential of Central India and Tier 2 cities and Best Luxury Residential Housing Developer Award by CNBC Awaaz, Zee business- Worldwide Achievers, ET Now - Franchise India, Ndtv Profit -Brands Academy, Dainik Bhaskar, Brands Impact and International Icon Awards.

Partners in Success Journey- M Chugh Group not only has a huge customer base of more than 10000 customers but it also enjoys a strong repute with leading brands such as KFC, Dominoes, Baskin Robbins, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, State bank of India, Bharti Airtel ,Reliance Industries, Adlabs Big Fm, Pvr Cinemas, Cinepolis , Oriflame, The Mobile Store, Suzlon Energy, Dollar Industries, Dp Jewellers, Jade Blue and would also be bringing in India's prestigious Namkeen - Sweets Giant and famous restaurant brand Bikanerwala to Indore. Some ongoing and upcoming projects of M Chugh Group include Grande Exotica Phase 3 , Grande Zodiac, Maple woods, Villa Exotica, The Hub, The Business Bay, La Exotica and Exotica Greens .

Future Plans – The Group plans to enter into Education and hospitality sector and would also be exploring Real Estate opportunities in other Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns of India.

