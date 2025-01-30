The entrepreneurial spirit of Dr. Linda Salvin, MPH, PhD in the world of spiritual healing

Dubai(UAE), January 27, 2025: In recent news, visionary entrepreneur Dr. Linda Salvin from the United States of America won the â€˜Business Woman of the Yearâ€™ award at the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards - 2024 Global Edition. Under the category of Entertainment and Media, Dr. Salvin was felicitated on 6th December 2024 at Queen Elizabeth II, Dubai.

Dr. Linda Salvinâ€™s transformation from a health educator to a prominent entrepreneur exemplifies resilience and innovation. Known as the "Original Radio Psychic," Dr. Linda Salvin, MPH, PhD, has built a remarkable career by combining her public health expertise with her metaphysical abilities.

A Los Angeles native, Dr. Salvin earned a bachelorâ€™s degree in health education from San Francisco State University and a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from the University of Michigan. She initially worked as an industrial hygienist in aerospace and conducted cancer research at USC. Her life took a dramatic turn after surviving a plane crash in 1981, being hit by a fire truck in 1982, and experiencing an auto accident in 1984 where she saw the white light. These near-death experiences opened her to psychic and spiritual abilities, leading her to a new career path.

Dr. Salvinâ€™s entrepreneurial journey began following these life-altering events, which led her toward Psychic and Metaphysical work. She appeared in an infomercial with Dionne Warwick and soon became the Radio Psychic on KBIG-104 FM in Los Angeles. She connected deeply with listeners and clients as she produced and hosted her award-winning psychic talk show in over 350-400 markets. After training in candle magic, she developed her Wicks of Wisdomâ„¢ candle line. In 2006, while producing a TV infomercial, her father, a successful global businessman, recognized her entrepreneurial potentialâ€”a role she fully embraced as she expanded her ventures.