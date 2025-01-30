The entrepreneurial spirit of Dr. Linda Salvin, MPH, PhD in the world of spiritual healing

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held on December 6-7 aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise in Dubai, celebrated leadership, innovation, and achievement. Led by Aditii Handa and Raul Handa, the awards gala brought together visionaries from over 40 countries, honoring excellence in business, health, and wellness
Dubai(UAE), January 27, 2025: In recent news, visionary entrepreneur Dr. Linda Salvin from the United States of America won the â€˜Business Woman of the Yearâ€™ award at the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards - 2024 Global Edition. Under the category of Entertainment and Media, Dr. Salvin was felicitated on 6th December 2024 at Queen Elizabeth II, Dubai.
Dr. Linda Salvinâ€™s transformation from a health educator to a prominent entrepreneur exemplifies resilience and innovation. Known as the "Original Radio Psychic," Dr. Linda Salvin, MPH, PhD, has built a remarkable career by combining her public health expertise with her metaphysical abilities.
A Los Angeles native, Dr. Salvin earned a bachelorâ€™s degree in health education from San Francisco State University and a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from the University of Michigan. She initially worked as an industrial hygienist in aerospace and conducted cancer research at USC. Her life took a dramatic turn after surviving a plane crash in 1981, being hit by a fire truck in 1982, and experiencing an auto accident in 1984 where she saw the white light. These near-death experiences opened her to psychic and spiritual abilities, leading her to a new career path.
Dr. Salvinâ€™s entrepreneurial journey began following these life-altering events, which led her toward Psychic and Metaphysical work. She appeared in an infomercial with Dionne Warwick and soon became the Radio Psychic on KBIG-104 FM in Los Angeles. She connected deeply with listeners and clients as she produced and hosted her award-winning psychic talk show in over 350-400 markets. After training in candle magic, she developed her Wicks of Wisdomâ„¢ candle line. In 2006, while producing a TV infomercial, her father, a successful global businessman, recognized her entrepreneurial potentialâ€”a role she fully embraced as she expanded her ventures.
Financial challenges have marked Dr. Salvinâ€™s career, with much of her work being self-funded. Despite skepticism, the success of her efforts earned widespread recognition. Marketing became challenging after leaving the airwaves, but Dr. Salvin adapted by leveraging digital platforms to reach new audiences. "The testimonials are what keep me going," she says.
Her journey has also included setbacks, such as the closure of a radio station, personal losses, and financial difficulties due to embezzlement. Yet, her determination has never faltered. "I just don't give up, I don't walk away; I keep focused, faith, and dedication to my purpose to help people," she asserts.
Mentorship has been vital in Dr. Salvinâ€™s career. She has guided individuals across various fields, highlighting the importance of learning from others. Networking with like-minded professionals has also been crucial, fostering support and collaboration in her entrepreneurial endeavors. "We all learn from each other," she reflects.
Dr. Salvin runs her business from home, with a converted garage serving as an office, storage space, and shipping space. This setup helps her maintain an organized and balanced work environment. The close-knit nature of her operation emphasizes balance and compatibility, especially with a small team. Her consultations and communications are managed online, showcasing her adaptability in the digital age.
Dr. Salvin is a metaphysical clinician with a public health background. Her desire to help others through a blend of science and spirituality inspired her to earn a PhD in Metaphysics. As a board-certified alternative medical practitioner, she offers global consultations, integrating metaphysical and psychic readings, healing, and alternative health solutions.
Her contributions have earned her three radio broadcasting awards and numerous accolades, including the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders Award. Dr. Salvin continues to grow her Wicks of Wisdomâ„¢ line and plans to publish her book, with potential movie deals on the horizon.
Dr. Linda Salvinâ€™s story is a testament to resilience, creativity, and tenacity. Her ability to merge science with spirituality distinguishes her as a trailblazer, offering hope to many across the globe.
