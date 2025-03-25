The GCC journey towards sustainability: Wellington's global vision

Implementing these goals requires research, innovation and technology landscaping
Wellington has been at the forefront of developing sustainability platforms and driving their implementation across industries. Over the past five years, this journey has been challenging yet transformative. Advanced markets like the UK are currently progressing through the transition phase, exploring market potential with a strong focus on NetZero initiatives.
The company has successfully established strategic connectivity between key regions, including Asia, the Middle East, and the UK, fostering collaboration at various levels. The UK served as the epicenter for conceptualizing and designing sustainability solutions, incorporating extensive research, technology landscaping, and innovation. However, bringing these concepts to reality posed challenges in terms of costs, timelines, and resource availability—especially in the domains of engineering and programming.
Integrating AI for Enhanced Value
The evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) has played a critical role in strengthening the value proposition of sustainability initiatives. The development phase required seamless integration of business services and technology, further leveraging the expertise of EvenArena, a group company with a distinct presence in this sector. Through these strategic efforts, Wellington has successfully tapped into the potential of India’s thriving back-office and technology industries. Learn more at EvenArena.
Coimbatore: A Hub for GCC Expansion
With its origins in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu—one of India’s top locations for Global Capability Centers (GCCs)—Wellington has capitalized on the city’s strong industrial base and skilled workforce. Coimbatore has fostered the transition from traditional BPO and KPO operations to highly specialized capability centers, aligning with Wellington’s vision of enabling sustainability.
According to Sanchitaa Narayana, Program Manager for the UK and EU, “Bridging the gap between developing and developed markets presents a unique opportunity to elevate service levels. The UK has been prioritizing digital transformation, while ESG adoption trends are gaining momentum in India. However, the SME sector in developed markets still faces hurdles in embracing NetZero platforms.”
Expanding Global Sustainability Efforts
The international sustainability movement is driven by government-aligned NetZero initiatives under the Paris Agreement, aiming to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C by 2050. Numerous programs and partnerships are emerging to facilitate this transition, but challenges remain—particularly in the global supply chain for green technologies, which varies significantly across countries.
India, with its strong green technology base and potential, is positioned as a key player in this transition. However, infrastructure gaps and regulatory complexities continue to pose challenges. To overcome these barriers, targeted investments in green technologies must be encouraged through specialized programs and collaborative efforts.
Driving Change Through Strategic Integration
Wellington has taken proactive steps within its organization to drive NetZero platforms and future-focused sustainability initiatives. The company’s successful business integration across diverse markets underscores its commitment to sustainability.
“We have been able to conceptualize and implement various sustainability platforms in the UK while optimizing operations in India. This has given us a unique advantage in positioning India-bound companies within the GCC framework,” says Raja Vasu, Managing Director of Wellington.
As businesses worldwide strive to align with sustainability goals, Wellington continues to set benchmarks for innovation and operational excellence. The company’s journey from a robust service provider to a sustainability-focused leader highlights its ability to evolve with market demands while maintaining a strong foothold in the global sustainability landscape.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.