Tech5: SoftBank to buy Ampere for $6.5 billion, TCS partners Air New Zealand, Endiya sees 4x from first fund

India planning Chandrayaan-4 Moon mission: Union minister

India is planning Chandrayaan-4, the country’s next Moon mission, with advanced docking and lunar sample collections among its objectives, Jitendra Singh, minister for science and tech, told the Lok Sabha on March 19, according to a ministry press release.

On the Gaganyaan human space flight mission, the minister said four astronauts are undergoing rigorous training with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla designated to join the mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his good wishes and an invitation to visit India in a letter to US astronaut Sunita Williams, who returned to Earth from the ISS earlier this week, along with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, after a nine-month delay.

SoftBank to buy chip design specialist Ampere for $6.5 billion

SoftBank Group Corp has struck a $6.5 billion deal to buy Ampere Computing Holdings, a US-based semiconductor design company, the Japanese internet and telecom giant said in a press release on Thursday.

Ampere is focussed on high-performance, energy efficient, sustainable AI compute based on the ARM compute platform. Ampere will become an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of SoftBank, according to the release.