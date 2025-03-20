Tech5: SoftBank to buy Ampere for $6.5 billion, TCS partners Air New Zealand, Endiya sees 4x from first fund

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
On the Gaganyaan human space flight mission, the minister said four astronauts are undergoing rigorous training with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla designated to join the mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his good wishes and an invitation to visit India in a letter to US astronaut Sunita Williams, who returned to Earth from the ISS earlier this week, along with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, after a nine-month delay.
Ampere is focussed on high-performance, energy efficient, sustainable AI compute based on the ARM compute platform. Ampere will become an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of SoftBank, according to the release.
Ampere’s energy-efficient processors are specialised for next-generation cloud computing and AI workloads. With approximately 1,000 highly skilled semiconductor engineers and its notable technological capabilities, Ampere is expected to play a key role in future growth markets, according to the release.
Huang told reporters at the conference that signs of AI being everywhere will be when humanoid robots are commonplace. This wasn’t a five-years-away problem, but only a “few-years-away problem”, he said, according to Reuters. Huang expects factories will be the first to use such robots because the applications will be more well defined and safety guardrails easier to establish.
TCS has been serving customers in New Zealand for 37 years, according to the press release. Today it has 460 employees in the country, and more than 20 large enterprise customers in the region in banking, retail, construction, manufacturing and local government.
Air New Zealand’s network offers passenger and cargo services to 49 domestic and international destinations. Each year, the airline flies more than 15 million passengers on more than 3,400 weekly flights. TCS will also offer upskilling programs to the airline’s staff in AI and cybersecurity.
The fund's performance includes a partial exit from Darwinbox, a cloud-based HR tech platform that has emerged as a unicorn in the enterprise SaaS space. Endiya has backed startups in SaaS, cybersecurity, semiconductors and digital health. Endiya’s portfolio has yielded “multiple strategic exits, secondary sales, and a robust IPO pipeline”, according to the note.
In addition to Darwinbox, where Endiya led the seed round, Endiya’s portfolio companies Steradian Semiconductors and ShieldSquare saw exits via acquisitions by Renesas and Radware respectively. In health care technology, SigTuple's FDA-cleared AI pathology platform secured a global distribution licensing deal with Horiba.
The firm is currently deploying money from its third fund.