At the DRIM CosmoFest: The Future of Digital Influence, presented in partnership with Forbes India, Neha Agrahari, Sr Director of Growth & Marketing at Flipkart presented the keynote address on ‘The New Age of Confluence: Role of Marketing, Technology, and Consumers’.Neha shared insights on how the marketing funnel has been transformed in recent times, the innovations that companies can focus on and how marketers can evolve, in addition to various other learnings. She discussed how AI was being used in mainstream marketing to craft hyper-personalized, relevant and relatable campaigns - three critical components for any marketing, content creation and influencer campaign in the current era. With the advent of technology and a expansion in the creator economy, marketing objectives are being addressed at much greater speed than in the past. She pointed out that marketers would do well to note that audiences are no more considered as demographics but rather as more niche cohorts based on persona with purchase intents. Neha underlined that it is all about finding the core audience and engaging with them to induce intent and how the funnel must not end with conversion but go forward to deliver lifetime value.