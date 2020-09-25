The X-Pot invites guests to indulge in a futuristic dining experience with social distancing

New restaurant, The X Pot, offers customers the chance to step into the future - all the while practicing safe social distancing & contactless dining.
Between robots servers, 5D projections, lavish performances, and a unique hotpot experience, Las Vegas's, The X Pot, offers it all! This one of a kind restaurant provides a remarkable and futuristic dining affair. Paired with cutting edge technology and contactless dining, The X Pot is fast becoming a Las Vegas staple.
The X Pot gives guests the opportunity to order and receive their meals through robotic servers, which continuously roam throughout the restaurant - talk about high tech! With traditional dining taking a back seat, this cutting-edge experience allows guests the ability to maintain key safety measures while indulging in the restaurant's cuisine and atmosphere.
"The X Pot at its core is an experience, aiming to provide a never before seen multi-sensory dining event. The robot serving technology lends guests an added experience, a sense of peace knowing their safety is a priority." States Co-founder David Zhao when discussing the choice to integrate contactless technology.
In addition to the robot servers, The X Pot presents 5D animations, through a $1 million projection system, to create optical illusions right on your dinner table. Curated by the intelligence of Disney artists, cartoon animations will take guests on a synchronized, culinary tour of the hot pot experience.
While this innovative restaurant aims to leave some unexpected elements, guests can anticipate an unforgettable and interactive experience, coupled with an impressive menu featuring dry-aged A5 wagyu beef, and live entertainment.
It's clear Las Vegas is home to a new kind of fine dining! Located in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, The X Pot is a must-see (and eat) dining experience. Guests are encouraged to make reservations through The X Pot's website.
The X Pot team also has plans to open a second location in 2021 at the Roosevelt Collection Shops in Chicago's South Loop. For any inquires about The X Pot or to make a reservation please visit, https://thexpot.com
