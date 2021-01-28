This Summer, show some love to your AC

WHY DOES THE AIR CONDITIONER NEED MAINTENANCE
● Improves air quality.
● Improves health.
● Extends lifespan.
● Reduces major breakdown.
● Saves energy
● Reduces odor causing VOCs
An AC’s filter, coil and fins require regular maintenance for the unit to function effectively and efficiently throughout its years of service. Neglecting necessary maintenance ensures a steady decline in air conditioning performance thus increasing energy use. A qualified, professional who is an air conditioning and heating repair specialist, allows a user to maintain a properly functioning HVAC system.
We, at Reagan Refrigeration, help to maintain air-conditioners effectively.
The most important maintenance task that will ensure the efficiency of your air-conditioner is routine replacement or cleaning of filters. Clogged and dirty filters block normal airflow and reduce a system's efficiency significantly. With normal airflow obstructed, air that bypasses the filter may carry dirt directly into the evaporator coil and impair the coil's heat-absorbing capacity. Replacing a dirty, clogged filter with a clean one can lower your air conditioner's energy consumption by 5% to 15%.
Next comes, the AC coils. The evaporator coil and condenser coil collect dirt over months and years. A clean filter prevents the evaporator coil from soiling quickly. In time, however, the evaporator coil will still collect dirt. This dirt reduces airflow and insulates the coil, reducing its ability to absorb heat. To avoid this problem, check your evaporator coil every year and clean it as necessary. When your air conditioner needs more than regular maintenance, it becomes necessary to hire a professional service technician. A well-trained technician will find and fix problems in your air conditioning system.
What is the need for AC Maintenance?
Now that summer is coming, increased outside temperatures and consistently high humidity will become part of the new normal. Keeping this in mind, if your air-conditioning unit isn’t working properly, it can lead to more than mere discomfort. Ignoring regular maintenance can turn into costly repairs and replacement. It can be expensive to replace an air conditioner, especially if you have to do so every few years. Keeping on top of maintenance extends the life of your equipment. In fact, HVAC professionals say that many air-conditioning replacements could have been prevented with regular maintenance.
In addition, scheduled checkups reduce the possibility of unexpected and costly repairs. The need for emergency service is also greatly reduced. While servicing your air-conditioning unit, a skilled and qualified technician will notify you of any worn equipment or need for repair and part's replacement. This helps you prevent damage and avoid an emergency call. Maintenance also reduces the stress on air conditioners.
Outside of work and school, home is where families spend most of their time. That’s why air quality should be a top concern. When air conditioners fall into disrepair, dirt and debris can collect in and around the unit. Over time, this has a negative impact on the indoor air quality. Also, clogged filters allow air contaminants to pass through, creating allergy and breathing quality complications. So, why risk the safety of your loved ones?
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.