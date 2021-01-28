Yash Gawli carves his name as an emerging cybersecurity expert

Cyber threats are becoming more prone as everyone is getting used to digitalization. The data over the internet has become vulnerable, and many scammers have their eyes on the personal data of people as well as businesses. Amidst everything being available over the internet, it is of utmost importance to maintain privacy over the digital domain. One of the best names from the cybersecurity world, Yash Gawli has some important tips on how to stay alert from cybercrimes. He hails from Nalkheda, Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh, and has mastered himself as one of the top-notch cybercrime experts of India. Yash is the founder of Yashtech, a cybersecurity and internet service provider which is gradually making its place across the country. Sharing some pro-tips, the entrepreneur says, “Make sure that you use a full-service Internet security suite, and you use strong passwords. Keep it to yourself and always keep your software updated. The reason behind being updated is because every software or application has bug fixes.” Adding to it, he stated that one must take measures against identity theft, frauds, extortion, malware, phishing, spamming, spoofing, spyware, trojans, and viruses. Anti-virus acts as a shield to threats, and one must have it to keep the system secured. Yash was always fascinated by digital media, and his interest has made him a trustable name in the cybersecurity world. In 2018, Yash was appointed as the IT advisor of an MNC, and he has helped many businesses protect their data which is being stored over the cloud. “There are high chances of people attacking business databases. It is important to understand the need for cybersecurity to make your business more secured”, he added. Earlier on central government’s recommendation, the talented entrepreneur was appointed as the System and Protocol officer by Sub Divisional Magistrate Mr K.L Yadav And Executive Magistrate Mr Sanjeev Saxena. His expertise has always spoken for his work, and Yash has indeed helped many businesses stay away from digital threats. He has been instrumental in helping Madhya Pradesh Police in investigating cyber crimes happening in the state. Known as Master Yash by many, he was earlier a child artist who appeared in many Hindi and Malayalam films. Some of his works include films like ‘Moonnamathoral’ and ‘Kaazhcha’. In 2004, he bagged the Asianet Film Award for the Best Child Artist, and in the same year, he even won the Kerala State Award for his extended performance as a child artist in ‘Kaazhcha’. However, the young talent is now a grown-up boy who is making the loudest roar over the digital space through his exemplary work.