Torchbearer of Indian Chemicals Industry and a Philanthropist

Kamal Chand Sethia (D.Hon and D.Litt), Born on the 1st of January, 1962, is the Managing Director of Swastik Interchem Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading companies engaged in manufacturing, export and import of Industrial & Petro Chemicals in India.

He is the founder of Swastik Interchem Pvt. Ltd. which initiated with import and trading of chemicals in the year 2012. In just a few years since inception, the Company that has evolved into one of the leading importer, exporter, indentor and stockist of industrial chemicals under his able guidance. He is an entrepreneur and a philanthropist rolled into one. He has established many successful ventures and is actively involved in medical social activities aimed towards uplifting marginalised people in the society.

His aim is to serve the society and provide education & medical relief to help the weaker sections of the society. He has dedicated his entire life for the development of society through contribution in social and religious work.

He is the President of Maa Laxmi Charitable Trust providing medicines on cost basis dedicated fora. He is one of the key personnel to help setup and run free dialyses centre for economically weaker sections of the society in Delhi.

He Works keenly with Government and various organisation to help spread awareness pertaining to Corona Virus and is actively involved in freely distributing face masks and hand sanitiser for masses at large. Under the “Make in India” campaign he has also planned to put up an industry to aid India’s ever going effort to settle forex deficit and provide employment to local community. He is ardently working to reduce cost of cancer check-up, treatment and medicine for people to at most 10% of total expenditure for economically weaker sections of the society.

Due to his devoted humanitarian services for the poor and marginalised community and demonstrated business leadership, he has been recognised by various government and non-government forums and conferred with several awards including Doctor of Honours from ALMA ATA Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Doctor of Letters from Kings University, Hawaii, USA, Business Leadership Award, Indira Gandhi Solitarily Award, Asia Pacific Achievers Award and International Business Excellence Award among many others for his outstanding entrepreneurial excellence in the chemicals sector and social work.

He is currently the Vice President of Terapanth Professional Forum that is working solely for the upliftment of young professionals of the Jain community. He is also the Vice President of Indian Small Scale Paint Association, Bhartiya Jain Sangathan, and is the General Secretary of Jain Trust, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.

He is also a member of many business & religious associations in various capacities. He holds the positions of the Chairman of Indian Paint And Powder Coating Manufacturing Association among many others.

He is also the Executive Member of Colour Society, Jain Terapanth Sabha, Delhi and Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO).