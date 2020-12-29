Trimurti wall care products won the Best Emerging Company Award from Business Mint

Wall care products help to get perfect looking walls before any coat of paint is applied to them. Walls may have several cracks, imperfections, and rough surfaces. All of these result in an uneven texture, which may look odd after being painted. With the help of these wall care products, one can achieve a smooth surface for painting. Faults on the surface of walls are filled when the putty is applied appropriately. The application creates a smooth undulation free surface to provide a very beautiful paint finish.
When it comes to buying wall care products, Trimurti Products
is the one-stop solution. No matter what type of wall care products you are looking for, Trimurti has it all. It was founded in 2004 by Mr. Manik Gupta and Mr. Rahul Gupta. Right since its inception, the duo has successfully delivered products that are needed for wall care.
Looking to get your house renovated or want to get your new home painted? You will get everything at Trimurti, right from Hardware Products, Plaster of Paris, One Coat Gypsum Plaster, Wall Putty, etc. Not only do they distribute wall care products to their prospects, but they are also the leading manufacturers, distributors, exporters, and suppliers of wall care products. They have been delivering quality products for more than a decade now.
They have a competent workforce that combines skilled and talented employees who can effectively serve their clients. This company's workforce makes it a well-lubricated single machine that can work at any point in time and capacity. The quality standards of Trimurti are of superior level, and they ensure to deliver world-class products to all their clients. They are committed to making homes, living communities, and the environment better. Because of their high-quality approach and corporate professionalism, they have achieved exponential growth in the industry.
They constantly work on developing their products and making them highly suited to their clients' needs. Innovation and creativity are found in their products, keeping the quality standards high. They also believe in preserving the resources for generations to come. This is why they use sustainable technologies and high-quality products to create beautiful yet robust infrastructures.
The company has its headquarters based in Delhi, and the production facilities are based in Bikaner and Alwar in Rajasthan. They deliver in more than a dozen regions all over India that include UP, Bihar, Assam, New Delhi, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Pune, Chattisgarh, etc.
Trimurti never fails to achieve deadlines. They have International quality management standards implemented that help them maintain quality each time. They are ISI and ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certified. They work with some renowned clients who are fully satisfied with their products and services. Some of their clients include ATS, DMRC, Ashiana Housing, DDA, JMC Projects, Omaxe, BG Shirke, etc.
They have bagged several certificates in the industry for their exemplary work ethics and high-quality products. With a huge clientele, they never fail to meet deadlines and value timeliness more than anything else. You can also find them on social media platforms that include Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, etc.
Because of their exclusive products and outstanding services, Business Mint nominated Trimurti Wall Care Products Pvt Ltd under Best Emerging Company of the Year 2020
. The jury was impressed with their innovative work and decided to honor them with the award. It is one of the most outstanding companies that deliver unmatched quality wall care products. They strive to take care of all wall-related needs of their clients.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.