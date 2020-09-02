Unnati India's founder Vansh Gupta is working towards society betterment

An entrepreneur, visualiser and a philanthropist in heart, Vansh Gupta is one of those who have proved time and again that NGOs are directed at serving people and not just accumulating finances for own benefits. His foundation, Unnati India aims at working for the betterment of underprivileged children. And during this lock down, it broadened it's horizons to help underprivileged people as a whole. His is also and active participant in his family business and Unnati India is his dream project. Setting up this was not as hard as it may sound, because Vansh was determinate and consistent to set up something which could help the societal development. His motivation rose when he saw little children selling items on roads and begging for food. An idea stuck in his head that he has to do something for children who are less fortunate. Setting up finances was a task, but his mind of utilising available resources correctly, limiting wastage helped him. Speaking about Unnati India and his determination towards it, Vansh said, "I believe a true entrepreneur not only thinks about his own profits but also about profiting the society through his work. Unnati was that initiative of mine... In this lockdown we broadened our horizons and helped as many people we could. Several campaigns were conducted by us and it gave me a feeling of bliss and serenity inside. I call it my baby and inspite of all tough times, the smiles on so many faces keeps me going..."