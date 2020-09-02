Dr. Adel Quttainah Is providing all aesthetic enhancement disciplines under one roof

Self-confidence springs from within, and feeling good in one's skin is often the beginning of great things. This is a train of thought Dr. Adel Quttainah certainly subscribes to, being the first ever to provide all aesthetic enhancement disciplines under one roof.
Dr. Adel Quttainah is an internationally acclaimed, trained, and experienced cosmetic and reconstructive microsurgeon. Recognized as a leading practitioner in the cosmetic medicine and surgery industry, he is considered one of only a few consultant microsurgeons in the Middle East who can perform free tissue transfer with perforator flaps.
It was in the University College Cork–National University of Ireland that the successful microsurgeon received his initial medical training. Succeedingly, he completed a five-year Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery residency program at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, in 1997. This university is where he would later on complete his clinical research fellowship in plastic surgery.
In 2002, he participated in a microsurgery and breast reconstruction fellowship at the University of Toronto. He went on to do a cosmetic surgery fellowship at the Cosmetic Surgery Hospital in Woodbridge, Ontario, a year later. Not long after, Dr. Adel Quttainah filled a visiting surgeon role in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, working alongside "Plastic Surgeon to the Stars" Dr. Ivo Pitanguy.
Upon returning to the Middle East in 2003, Dr. Adel Quttainah led the Plastic Surgery Department at SAAD Hospital in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The doctor went back to Kuwait afterward to launch one of the first-ever private aesthetic surgery clinics there, Cosmetic Surgery Clinic.
The praised microsurgeon is known worldwide for putting all cosmetic medicine and surgery disciplines under one roof. This service model proved extremely successful and convenient to many patients, resulting in it being copied and adapted by numerous clinics nationally and internationally.
In his successful career, Dr. Adel Quttainah was privileged to work with some of the world's leading plastic surgeons. These include Dr. Ralph Manktelow, a leading professional facial reanimation who is a household name in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Quttainah also performed procedures with the world-renowned cosmetic plastic surgeon, Dr. Lloyd Carlsen of Woodbridge, Ontario.
Dr. Adel Quttainah has experience and expertise in procedures like rhinoplasty, liposuction, facial cosmetic procedures, rhytidectomy (facelift), breast reduction, and hair transplants, to name a few. Additionally, he is a published writer for the Canadian Journal of Plastic Surgery, having authored various research papers there in his field of expertise.
After opening multiple clinics in various locations, Dr. Adel Quttainah finally opened the doors to his own in 2016. He now leads his clinic called Quttainah Medical Center (QMC).
"We are the leading aesthetic surgery institution," says the microsurgeon. He shared that people from all over the Middle East and the Arabian gulf area often flock to their center to have aesthetic procedures done. Dr. Adel Quttainah continues, "We are a one-stop solution for a patient's aesthetic needs. We offer everything from cosmetic dentistry, hair transplantation, laser centers, skin care and anti-aging, full blown cosmetic surgery, dermatology and weight reduction procedures."
The doctor looks forward to QMC's future expansions in areas of the Middle East. He proudly shares that they will be inaugurating centers in Dubai and Qatar in a few months to accommodate more patients there. Dr. Adel Quttainah believes that their services are unique in a way that everything a patient could need with regards to aesthetics enhancement is provided in a single venue. He and his team of over 5,000 skilled doctors take pride in their work, being instrumental in building people's confidence in the way they look.
With over 20 years of experience in the field and having over 4,400 successful cases in QMC to date, there is indeed no other way but up for Dr. Adel Quttainah.
Website: www.qmc-kuwait.com/doctor/dr-adel-quttainah
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.