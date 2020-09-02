Kaushal Vishukumar - A millennial set to inspire the fashion world

Progress in any field is subjective, and it is solely based upon an individual's effort to excel in the field. In current times, people look for sustainable solutions and excellent cost-benefit when it comes to fashion. Many designers do a great job of designing clothes, but few give leverage and quality excellence.
Kaushal Vishukumar
is a personality with impeccable talent that knows no boundaries. He is an emerging name in the fashion field that transforms the idea of fashion through his journey and relevance.
The initial days of Kaushal Vishukumar
Vishukumar has been a hardworking student and has worked hard for his grades. He was born in Mysuru, Karnataka, India, and brought up in a humble home. His parents strived to provide him exemplary education. He completed his initial education from the ideal Jawa rotary school and then his high school in Marimallappa.
He is a multi-talented person who played National level tennis and state-level gymnast as well. Kaushal is also trained well-trained dancer who has performed in various national level shows Through all his extracurricular activities, he won many certificates, medals, and awards and has some incredible recognition in everything that he does. Though he believes that education gives knowledge, activity opens an individual's mind to endless opportunities. He always participated in various activities in school that built his strong character and personality.
Vishukumar had a passion for fashion and its ability to make people feel a specific type. As a result, he started early in his career to showcased his collections in various top universities, colleges, and companies that led him to work in films as well. While his career had begun skyrocketing, he had to move to the United States for his higher education as it was his grandmother's dream to see him there. So, Vishukumar, with his strong family values, left this career there and moved to the United States to make his grandmother dream come true.
Also, Vishukumar took it in a positive way to challenge himself to see if he could show in the United States and achieve there as well. So, he pursued his Master's degree in Design and media management at Miami University of Art & Design. Kaushal Vishukumar has a Bachelor's degree in Information technology from the National Institute of Engineering in Mysore, which gives him a unique perspective of two different fields. He believes every area could be connected's up to individuals to make it work.
He was always a hardworking student, but technology never intrigued Him as it was a regular 9 to 5 job. He was always drawn towards the creative field. Kaushal has also worked in Miami with a leading fashion school in the world called Istituto Marangoni. He worked on the Miami campus. He also gained a fashion certification from Queen's School Designing in Mysore.
His passion and inspiration
Despite having an immense amount of intellectual abilities in educational fields, Vishukumar chooses to follow his passion and name for him in the fashion field. He was always intrigued by western fashion and the designers' overall approach to regulating the flow of fashion.
His greatest inspiration is designers such as Ralph & Russo, Ralf Lauren, Manish Malhotra, and Michael Kors. Vishukumar has worked with various films such as URVI and Babru as a custom costume designer. India is a place of many languages. Kaushal has prominently worked in Kannada films called Sandalwood. One of the movies that he was a part of called Babru is a First Regional Kannada language film to be completely shot in the US, and it's available on amazon prime. He has gained a significant appreciation for his work in the fashion field. He has judged many shows in India and the US.
Career progression of Kaushal Vishukumar
Vishukumar has gained success and recognition at a very young age due to his impeccable hard work and dedication. He has managed and directed more than 70 runway shows since the beginning of his career. His first show, which got him going, was at the age of 21 in Mysuru at Windflower Resort and Spa.
Vishukumar has impressed many celebrities and big names in the south film industry. He has worked with peak actors of the time.
He has created value from himself from scratch through his mindful creativity and sincerity for his craft.
Kaushal Vishukumar believes in the power of hard work and focusing on individuality to give birth to success. What he considers truly in this fashion field is to have a genuine and authentic journey of doing things on your own and your terms. He has created an influential name in the United States as well. He did his first fashion show in the US with Nadjea in 2017. Later, he showcased his remarkable work in Virginia Men's and Miami Men's Fashion Week.
He is appreciated globally for his grip on the craft and unique designs. He worked as a designer, show director in various fundraising galas for notable causes and shows such as Atlanta International Fashion Week. His efforts were immensely appreciated by some famous names in the media industry, such as Tim Reid, etc.
He has worked as assistant director and head designer for Dharmasya, a big movie project in the South movie industry. He has achieved Times Kafta Award for URVI in the best costume design category. He aspires to become one of the leading fashion designers globally by promoting inclusivity and integrating different cultural designs.
Vishukumar has broken the stereotype and gained rapid recognition in the field despite his young age. He has won an award for being a young fashion designer to have done a significant number of shows. He has proven to his young audience that if you have talent, you can achieve anything quickly. Thus, such unique stories of young individuals need to be told to inspire the rest in whatever way it could. It becomes significantly essential to say this young lad story because it's not easy for a middle-class boy to come to the United States, not in a traditional way. In contrast, most Indians come, which is for the STEM field so that they have an easy path to find work and settle down, but Vishukumar strives to get opportunities as it's not easy to get because of all the constraints that he has.
