Vietnam's Gomi mall expands to India, introduces Gomdori GOMD token with buy-to-earn web3 concept

In a groundbreaking move that signals a significant shift in the e-commerce landscape, GOMDORI Project, a revolutionary global commerce solution developed by Gomi Corporation, is poised to transform India's digital shopping experience. This transformative endeavor marks Gomi Mall's expansion into the Indian market, introducing a unique buy-to-earn Web3 concept that is set to redefine online shopping for Indian consumers.A New Era of Rewarding Online Shopping The introduction of GOMDORI Project into India heralds a new era of online shopping that prioritizes customer engagement and rewards. GOMDORI's innovative buy-to-earn Web3 model incentivizes users with Gomdori GOMD Tokens, a digital asset that gains value with each purchase made on the Gomi Mall platform. This unique approach empowers users to earn rewards while they shop, fostering a mutually beneficial ecosystem between the platform and its users. GOMDORI GOMD Tokens: Empowering Users and Revolutionizing E-commerce GOMD tokens serve as a cornerstone of GOMDORI Project, acting as a bridge between traditional e-commerce and the transformative potential of Web3. These tokens not only provide users with valuable rewards but also grant them a stake in GOMDORI's future growth and success. As GOMDORI's ecosystem expands, GOMD tokens are poised to appreciate in value, further incentivizing users to engage with the platform and unlock its full potential. Transforming India's Digital Shopping Landscape Gomi Mall's foray into India marks a pivotal moment for the country's e-commerce landscape. The introduction of GOMDORI Project and its innovative buy-to-earn Web3 concept is set to revolutionize the way Indian consumers interact with online shopping, fostering a more engaged and rewarding experience. As GOMDORI Project gains traction, it is poised to redefine the e-commerce landscape in India, setting a new standard for customer engagement and empowerment.Pioneering the Web3 Revolution in E-commerceWeb3 technology, at the forefront of the digital revolution, upholds principles of decentralization and user empowerment. It brings forth greater transparency, security, and user control, a significant departure from the traditional Web2 model. Gomi Mall's integration of Web3 signifies a monumental shift where individuals retain ownership of their data and transactions, fostering trust and active engagement within the online commerce realm. Strategic Fundraising Milestones Gomdori's fundraising journey serves as a testament to its commitment to innovation and growth: Seed Round: $230,000 • Supported by The Invention Lab and Venture Square. Pre-Series A: $500,000 • Backed by KB Investment. Series A: $5,500,000 • In collaboration with KB Investment, F&F Partners, IBK, and Ubiqous Investment. Series B: $12,500,000 • Garnered support from KB Investment, MDI Ventures, F&F Partners, IBK, Ubiqous Investment, DS Asset Management, and HL Holdings. Key Advisors Spearheading Success Vinay Chandra Lal and Rohit Prakash https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohittcl/, esteemed founders of The Crypto Launchpad, serve as pivotal advisors for Gomdori. With a successful track record in steering numerous crypto projects towards success, their guidance, especially in expanding Gomdori into the Indian market, promises substantial growth and success.Website: https://gomdori.io Twitter: https://twitter.com/Gomdori_GOMD Telegram chat: https://t.me/GOMDORItoken Telegram Vietnam: https://t.me/GOMD_VIETNAM Contact: +971 52 577 0786