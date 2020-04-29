When the going gets tough, Bump Patrol gets smart

Improvise. Adapt. Overcome. That’s the mindset you need to push through life’s greatest hardships. It’s what the marines do. It’s also what M&M products say they have done.

In the midst of this global pandemic they have converted all but one of their assembly lines for Bump Patrol, M&M’s globally recognized mens grooming company, to create one of the most essential commodities in the world today: Hand sanitizer. They are making 250,000-300,000 bottles of hand sanitizer a day and shipping them all over, including to hospitals in New York, in Houston, nursing homes in Georgia and many other places that badly need it. Here is what executive vice president Yunus Kalla has to say:

“It’s called “Clere” and we are shipping it everywhere. M&M wants to help people. Bump Patrol products, which contain 55% alcohol, can be used as a sanitizer even for your face and scalp,” said Kalla.

M&M is a family run business and they’ve been in this industry for 65 years. In 1995, Yunus’ family from South Africa purchased a fledgling grooming company in Atlanta that was focused on African Americans. Their first purchase was an order from Walmart for $800,000 to test their product in 600 stores and their growth since then has been astounding. Yunus, who spent his childhood packing boxes at his family's company is doing everything he can to realize his grandfather's vision. Since then they are now shipping to 67 countries, sales have doubled every 5 years and M&M is now comfortably making 8 figures in annual revenue.

Bump Patrol has established itself as one of the best options in the world for getting rid of razor bumps. Yunus sees first hand just how important that can be. “I have people reaching out to us all the time saying “I can walk around my office and I’m so confident now” or “My wife kisses me on the cheek again”. I remember a caucasian man from LA reached out about how much he loved our product. He said “Where have you been for the past 40 years?!” We sent him a whole range of products after he called. His father loved it too.”

Boxing icon Evander Holyfield, a customer for 20 years, spoke to Yunus in an airport six months ago about how much he loved their product and exchanged contact information so he can get some more. Yunus is fixated on how much his customer will enjoy their product. “We even say that the time it takes Bump Patrol to heal your skin is 48 hours even though I know it works in 24, just so we never disappoint a single customer.” Yunus added.

“Clere” is one of their products that is changing the game. Soon they aim to tackle the female market. A whole line of products for bikini bumps, underarm bumps, leg bumps and face bumps. Even skin care products and an acne formula.

There is no crystal ball that can tell us what the world is going to be like 6 months or a year from now. We don’t have a definite answer for when this pandemic will pass and how long after it passes before the global economy recovers. All we can do is decide what to do with the present. Yunus Kalla and M&M have decided to roll up their sleeves and evolved Bump Patrol into a company that is ready to fight this virus today and continue fighting damaged skin in the future. Visit www.patrolgrooming.com or on Instagram @PatrolGrooming to learn more.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.