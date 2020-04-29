If you want fame, meet Sheeraz Hasan

There aren’t too many iPhones with the world’s biggest celebrities, CEOs, and influencers on speed dial. In a matter of seconds, Sheeraz Hasan is able to bring together the most powerful people on the planet and create magic. Logan Paul showing up at the Dubai Mall where 100,000 fans gathered for the largest meet and greet of all time. Kim Kardashian staring at an ocean of 250,000 fans for an appearance at the same place. Or even Jennifer Lopez earning $2 million for one performance in Qatar. The ideas, the strategy, the execution for all of these massive campaigns comes from him and his machine called 'FAME by Sheeraz'.

Through FAME, you have access to 3 billion clicks. It’s why all these stars, brands and influencers are constantly contacting Hasan for global reach. Now based primarily out of LA and Dubai, Hasan is an entrepreneur, social media expert and internationally acclaimed real-time amplification and media strategist who has overseen campaigns for some of the most recognized brands, celebrities and government agencies in the world. He has a direct network to social media influencers that reach over three billion people across all social media networks.

Born and raised in London, Hasan began working at his family’s restaurant “Tinseltown Café”, at the age of 16 after his father passed away. He successfully ran the business and in 2004, and then decided to pursue his dreams in America.

A few weeks after Hasan arrived in the United States, he launched his own entertainment news TV show, “Tinseltown TV”. He produced and hosted over two hundred episodes of his multiple award-winning program, which was broadcasted to 500 million people in 130 countries.

In 2005, Hasan launched celebrity and entertainment news website, HOLLYWOOD.TV. Within a year, HOLLYWOOD.TV became a top rated celebrity news outlet and its content has been seen by over two billion viewers worldwide. HOLLYWOOD.TV supplies daily content to many media outlets. With over 50,000 star videos in its archive, HOLLYWOOD.TV maintains one of the biggest collections of historic celebrity moments including the first video of Michael Jackson being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. In 2010, HOLLYWOOD.TV formed a strategic partnership with Thomson Reuters.

Hasan opened the doors of his first celebrity-themed milkshake bar, Millions of Milkshakes, located in West Hollywood in 2008. Through his connections, Hasan was able to bring major stars into Millions of Milkshakes to create their own custom shakes, which were then offered on the menu where customers could order a Miley shake, a Lindsay shake, a Kardashian shake as well as many others. Millions of Milkshakes became a successful franchise and four additional locations were opened in the US and the Middle East. In 2013, Hasan sold Millions of Milkshakes to a Chinese investment group.

After creating media buzz around Millions of Milkshakes, Hasan realised that he could apply the same winning formula to other businesses and brands. In 2010, Hasan founded his own social media, marketing and amplification firm, Sheeraz Inc. He has overseen campaigns for some of the most famous celebrities in the world including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez. Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Paris Hilton and the Jackson family, as well as internationally recognized brands including Procter & Gamble, Unilever, AB InBev, Johnson & Johnson, Pantene and Gillette, generating over $2bn in earned media. His experience spans the globe as he has worked with government agencies and entrepreneurs in Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia.

With the expertise, Hasan developed after working with some of the world’s most famous faces, he was inspired to create an online interactive course in which he will instruct people on how to attain fame. The first training course of its kind, FAME by Hasan, is set to launch in 2020.