Billionaires Row proudly announces a partnership with The House of Domaine Castel-Sablons in Southern France to launch the all new, finest quality Billionaires Row Cuvee XO
Billionaires Row Champagne has become a favorite drink of billionaires and successful people worldwide… Billionaires Row Champagne and Billionaires Row Cuvee XO will redefine the entire luxury adult beverage industry. The mission of this partnership company, Billionaires Row is to introduce the BILLIONAIRES ROW Cuvee XO brand that can define success and class.
“It is a tradition inherited generation to generation, from the oldest to the youngest.BILLIONAIRES ROW Cuvee XO is prepared under the highest quality standards, traditionally aged in Oak Barrels giving the Premium Spirit, nice light notes of wood, permitting the full aroma of flower and fruit aromas. We age it for a decade before filling our beautiful Billionaires Row bottles with the golden brown nectar,” Spokesperson, Domaine Castel-Sablons.
Billionaires Row Cuvee XO is made by Domaine Castel-Sablons located in France. BILLIONAIRES ROW has aromas of summer fruits bursting with sunshine especially candied apricot with notes of honey and blond tobacco with nice light wood notes. On the tongue the taste is light and sweet with gourmand and fruity flavors. The Golden Nectar is amber, luminous and warm...Each step in the distillation process is monitored to ensure only the finest XO Brandy Cuvee Billionaires Row that simply shouts sophistication and success.
“Domaine Castel-Sablons method of manufacturing the Billionaires Row Cuvee XO and wine distillate, supervised by some of the world’s leading experts in the distillation industry ensures XO Brandy Cuvee Billionaires Row is the perfect addition to our Luxury Spirits line. We started with Billionaires Row Champagne…The House of Castel-Sablons and Billionaires Row Cuvee XO will redefine fine adult beverages worldwide,” Says Patrick Ductant president of BR
The New York based XO Brandy Cuvee Billionaires Row in classic BILLIONAIRES ROW designed one liter bottles is aiming to reshape a “centuries old”, classic industry. New York is known for its classic distilled beverages. XO Cuvee Billionaires Row Brandy is living up to the classic traditions blended with modern technologies.
Updates and Pre-Sale orders on XO Brandy Cuvee Billionaires Row please reservebar.com
