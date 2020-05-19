YetloSocial - India's first subscription-based digital marketing agency

YetloSocial is the first Digital Marketing agency in India to introduce subscription-based Digital Marketing Services incepted in 2020 with a clear mission to help SMEs win the digital space. At the same time, the company helps brands to position themselves in their competitive markets.
The company focuses more on customer retention over new customers' acquisition. In essence, the business model focusses on the way revenue is made so that a single customer pays multiple payments for long-term marketing services. It is a win-win situation for both the client as well as the company since the subscription is based on assured delivery of the services and in case, the client is dissatisfied with the service, the subscription can be cancelled any time.
YetloSocial gained niche clients very quick ever since the company introduced the beta version of the subscription. The company catered to 7 clients within the first month itself. Their concept is Subscribe - Get Satisfied Results - Continue Subscription. They are now catering to 50+ client around the world on a regular basis. Some of the key advantages with the subscriptions are - Control over the Marketing outcomes, Exclusive support for subscribers, EMI and Flexible Payment Options and Any-Time Cancellation Of Subscription.
YetloSocial - Providing A Unique Concept In Digital Marketing
YetloSocial tirelessly strives to provide its clients value for money. A team of thorough professionals and result-oriented experts at YetloSocial ensure that SMBs find the right Digital Marketing agency which can cater their needs in variable budgets.
Founded by Sathiya Narayanan, a Digital Marketing and E-Commerce Consultant, YetloSocial aims at easing Digital marketing for everyone. Sathiya holds an MBA in Ecommerce and has played various roles like Ideas Generation, Market Research, Competitive Analysis, Technologies Development
, Business Strategies, Growth Hacking and Digital Marketing.
Sathiya says, "Each of their clients come up with their unique needs and dreams. We want to make them all come true and thrive. We educate them about how their business can be built into multiple folds with the help of Technological Development & Marketing as well. That’s why our clients have been retained since day 1 of working with us."
How YetloSocial Helps MSMEs & SMBs?
Finding the right Digital Marketing agency for an SMB has always been a tough task. YetloSocial helps clients to grow while Online and Offline medium. Their strategies and design skills help give the best ROI over time.
The company offers services like Search Engine Optimization(SEO), Search Engine De-Optimization(SEDO), Search Engine Marketing( SEM), Social Media Optimization(SMO), Social Media Marketing(SMM), Content Marketing, Viral Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Affiliate Marketing/ Referral Marketing, Mobile Advertisement, App Store Optimization, Marketing Automation, B2B Marketing & Offline Advertisements.
About Subscription Pricing Model
On asking about the Subscription service, Sathiya Narayanan says," We just want to make sure that every small business owner can avail their services for the benefit of their business growth via digital mediums at just a startup cost. We have served diverse industries such as the Real Estate, E-commerce and Education, Health and Fitness, Oil and Drilling, Automobile Industry, Hotels And Hospitality, Social NGOs and Trusts among others. We are expanding our verticals Like Offline Marketing Ad Mediums, Event Management to support multiple business categories."
With YetloSocial's Subscription-based marketing plans, the brands gain access to Digital Marketing services that include Marketing experts planning, support and the guidance one need to grow a business online. This enables the client's undertakings to remain on target in conjunction with market changes as well as business requirements.
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.