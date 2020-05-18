Young Entrepreneur Kishmel Eagar takes on the social media world by storm in 2020.

In the day and age of tough competition, generating 5 figures within the first 8 months of inception and working with over 200 influencers and Entrepreneurs is no mean achievement. Kishmel Eagar’s agency Entry Points did just that. The remarkable feat included generating 10k followers on Instagram within 5 days and following it up later with an enviable client list of top tier clients.
Kishmel was one of the chosen few who tasted success very early at a young age. He worked with the single minded focus of creating unique content including visuals and graphics for famous personalities and influencers and upscaling their Instagram accounts by laying down and implementing strategies to grow and monetize those accounts.
With no formal education in his chosen profession nor any mentors to help and guide him Kishmel only had his skills and dedication to fall back upon. He is thankful that he sailed through all the obstacles and uncertainties at the start of his professional journey through his immense will power and the in depth knowledge that he possessed in his field. He goes on to add that his ability to take on risks and meet them head on, not hesitating to experiment though trial and error was one of the major factors that contributed to his success.
He was born on 27th July 1997, and grew up in Georgetown Guyana. Kishmel’s trust with success started very early when he envisioned himself as a leader defining a new model of entrepreneurship. This model relied on a surfeit of innovative ideas backed by the dedication and desire to make things work.
His efforts have borne fruits and translated into what is today acclaimed as the highly successful - Entry Points Media. It is a much sought after agency for Instagram marketing services. The agency is well equipped to provide its clients the latest marketing tools to promote each project through a road map that it charts out for them individually. While his agency is committed to delivering an excellence in service, they also strive towards keeping it cost effective, and this is what the clients appreciate.
When asked to share what would be the key take aways for a budding entrepreneur from his agency success story with special relevance to the success of his clients on Instagram, he mentions a few key essentials. According to him the things that work favourably are: keeping a close watch on the behind the scenes activities of his clients, like an employee get together, employee training and also including these in the Instagram stories. The next could be positioning yourself as a resource because being seen as an expert while positioning the social media content of others is crucial. Lastly and most importantly making your own social media a client by ensuring that it is delivering its best for your agency, since all prospective clients and existing clients look at it as a benchmark to evaluate their own success stories. An active social media presence of your agency therefore is imperative.
Kishmel Eagar with his assets of knowledge, resilience and perseverance has demonstrated what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur in a short span of time. He strongly believes in not being complacent about one’s achievements. This is what he demonstrates at work as a guiding philosophy and continues to surpass his clients’ expectations by delivering excellence!
For more details log on to: company website: www.entrypointsmedia.com
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.