  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Coronavirus

Are you a prepper or a Covidiot? Catch up on all the Covid lingo

A primer to the new slang terms doing the rounds on social media, as the world grapples with life with the coronavirus

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 2, 2020 05:22:54 PM IST
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 05:45:55 PM IST

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

ramayan 02_sm
Rajiv Singh
God makes an epic comeback on television
untitled design-2
Forbes India
Are you a prepper or a Covidiot? Catch up on all the Covid lingo
dr herbie
Madeline Berg
The optometrist who beat the odds to become a billionaire
ventilator shortage
Varsha Meghani
Inside India's race to make hundreds of thousands of ventilators
tiger king_sm
What happened after 'Tiger King'
virus recession
Why the global recession could last a long time
untitled design-1
Forbes India
How bad can Covid-19 get?
harsha kadam
Rajiv Singh
India is a price-driven market: Schaeffler's Harsh Kadam
The optometrist who beat the odds to become a billionaire
God makes an epic comeback on television