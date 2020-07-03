  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Coronavirus

Make your mask work better, and longer

The essential guide to buying, cleaning and taking care of face masks to make them work against the coronavirus

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 3, 2020 01:38:27 PM IST
Updated: Jul 3, 2020 01:46:03 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Wealth map: Where are India's billionaires living?
Jeff Bezos to Mukesh Ambani: The Forbes World Billionaires 2020 list