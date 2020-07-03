  1. Home
Jeff Bezos to Mukesh Ambani: The Forbes World Billionaires 2020 list

The richest people on Earth are not immune to the coronavirus. Of the billionaires who remain, 51 percent are poorer than they were last year

By Forbes
Published: Jul 3, 2020 02:13:46 PM IST

jeff bezosJeff Bezos
Image: Getty Images

As the pandemic tightened its grip on Europe and America, global equity markets imploded, tanking many fortunes. As of March 18, when we finalised this list, Forbes counted 2,095 billionaires, 58 fewer than a year ago and 226 fewer than just 12 days earlier, when we initially calculated these net worths. Of the billionaires who remain, 51 percent are poorer than they were last year. In raw terms, the world’s billionaires are worth $8 trillion, down $700 billion from 2019.

Click Here for the Full list




Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 17 July, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

