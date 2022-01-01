Opera crypto browser now available on iOS
Apple users will now be able to download the Opera Crypto Browser via the App Store
By Shashank Bhardwaj
Image: Shutterstock
Opera rolled out the beta version of its Web3 browser for iOS devices. The Web3 browser comes with a crypto wallet and multiple add-ons. The launch marks the next step in Opera’s Crypto Browser Project. For the past few months, Android mobile users and Mac and Windows desktop users have been able to access Opera’s Crypto Browser, and now it will also be available to iPhones and iPads users.
The Web3 Browser has the Opera Wallet, which supports the buying and selling of tokens via Ethereum, Polygon, and Celo ecosystems. Users can restore any EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible wallet with the native Opera Wallet. The users can then integrate the existing assets and balances with the current wallet.
Opera said, “The Opera Crypto Browser, for Windows, Mac, and Android, is a dedicated Web3 browser with a built-in non-custodial crypto wallet. Built for crypto experts and novices alike, it provides a streamlined and comprehensible user experience with decentralized apps (dapps), games, and metaverse platforms, so that no one, including our friends on Macs and iPhones, is left out.”
The other features include a crypto aggregator, ‘Crypto Corner’. The Crypto Corner will give live updates and crypto information about the latest crypto asset prices, gas fees, events, airdrops, podcasts, and suggestions for other educational resources. The page will be a dedicated section that will bring together all the information users need to learn and keep abreast of the market developments.
The browser will also provide cryptocurrency mining protection. This feature blocks the ‘cryptojacking’ scripts that may harm the performance of an iPhone or iPad. The browser will also come with other security features such as a native ad and tracker blocker, pop-up blocker, and an intuitive Cookie Dialogue Blocker.
To provide a seamless Web3 experience to Apple users, it will support eight major blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, IXO, Solana, Ronin, StarkEx, and Nervos Network. Opera has also collaborated with Yat, the platform involved in the creation of emoji-based web URLs. This partnership will allow users to enter certified Yats–a string of emojis–instead of words and letters into the URL bar.
Jorgan Arnesan, executive vice president-Mobile at Opera, said, “The Opera Crypto Browser Project was built to simplify the Web3 user experience that has often been bewildering for mainstream users. Opera believes Web3 has to be easy to use in order to reach its full potential and mass adoption."
The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash
