Ankr launches blockchain creator tool "AppChains" on Microsoft Azure

Image: Shutterstock

Ankr, a decentralised blockchain infrastructure provider, announced the launch of its enterprise blockchain creator tool on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace on June 8. The tool, which is called “AppChains,” will allow companies to launch a focused and customisable blockchain which can support various Web3 strategies. Initially the developers can use the Polygon Supernet which can later be followed by more choices.Ankr and Microsoft had partnered earlier for supporting enterprises and organisations that needed access to blockchain data with a reliable and easy-to-use node hosting service. The partnership had a shared goal of enabling this service through Microsoft’s Azure marketplace, so they could provide a readily accessible gateway to blockchain infrastructure for millions of customers.The service employs smart contracts, relays transactions and can even read and write blockchain data which results in saving time for developers who otherwise had to spend a lot of time on scaling their applications. Ankr’s developers said that a strong demand is coming from institutional clients for AppChains in sectors such as banking, central bank digital currencies, and gaming. According to the company:“Making the AppChain solution available on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace provides an easy path for businesses to find a vetted solution and go to market with use cases like the above. AppChains ensure fast and affordable transactions, seamless user experiences, regulatory compliance, and end-to-end engineering.”Head of infrastructure at Ankr, Peter Stewart, said that the company aims to continue improving the tool on the basis of feedback provided by the users and as per performance metrics under the guidance of Microsoft. Director of Web3 and artificial intelligence business development at Microsoft, Daniel An, said that the partnership with Ankr is an important part in “testing, deploying, and scaling Web3 projects seamlessly."The Web3 developer hub and software development services of Ankr presently equip more than 30 blockchains, and it is the official infrastructure partner for building on the BNB Chain, Polygon and Avalanche ecosystems.