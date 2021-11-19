  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Doctor's Voice
  4. Diabetes Myths and facts

Diabetes Myths and facts

Dr. Tun Tun Naing busts various myths about diabetes and lets you know the real facts

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Nov 19, 2021 04:27:05 PM IST


In the current era of technology, digitalization and social media, there is plethora of information available to a common man. However, the hard fact is that we don’t know which information is beneficial and which can do harm. Similar is the case for disease like diabetes where there are numerous myths prevalent about diabetes risk factors, symptoms, diet, and more that could affect how diabetes patients take care of themselves. Not properly taking care of your diabetes can put you at risk of developing serious diabetes complications, and the first step towards managing diabetes is to have correct knowledge about it. In this video, Dr. Naing, dispells certain myths associated with diabetes that would help you better prevent and manage diabetes.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Is this the wine bottle of the future?
Apple to start letting people fix their own iPhones