Dr. M. Lawrance Jesuraj discusses about the vital aspects of heart attacks and ways to deal with the emergency

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

A heart attack, or a myocardial infarction, is a cardiac-circulatory disorder where the heart muscles are damaged and begin to die due to restricted blood flow to the heart. Atherosclerosis, the hardening and blocking of arteries due to plaque buildup, is the most common cause. Other common risk factors of a heart attack include several health conditions (hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity), unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle, growing age, and genetics.A heart attack can be symptomized by pain, pressure, or discomfort in the chest accompanied by irregular heartbeat, breathlessness, nausea/vomiting, dizziness, and sweaty, cold, or clammy skin.It is necessary to be vigilant about the symptoms and get medical help right away as prompt treatment can prevent mortality. In case of a heart attack,• Call for emergency medical help• Keep yourself calm and sit in a comfortable position.• Take nitroglycerin, if prescribed to you by a health care provider.• Take aspirin, if recommended.• Begin CPR if the person is unconscious.Eating a healthy, well-balanced diet and regular exercising are two critical components of heart attack prevention. Maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, controlling clinical parameters (blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol), and regular checkups are crucial for reducing the risk.