Dr Sunil Dwivedi talks about post heart attack management tips

A heart attack is a medical emergency that requires immediate intervention and recovery measures. To ensure successful outcomes, heart attack survivors must follow their doctors' instructions and make necessary lifestyle modifications, such as eating a heart-healthy diet, exercising regularly, taking medications as prescribed, and maintaining psychological well-being.People with a heart attack are advised to follow a specific dietary pattern. Depending on their heart and kidney health, they should eat a balanced diet with or without particular modifications. It is advisable to consult a dietician who can help you formulate an individualized diet plan to optimize your recovery.Engaging in a regular exercise regime is essential for improving heart health. You can start with 30 minutes of walking, jogging, cycling, and aerobics five days a week. Moderate weight training can also be implemented twice a week for further intensity. However, professional or strenuous sports need specific guidance.Medicines are essential for maintaining your vitals and cardiac health. Blood thinners, blood pressure, and diabetic medications should be taken consistently to keep your vitals in check. Even if your vitals are in the acceptable range, you must continue taking your medicines as instructed by your healthcare provider.Temporary mood swings and depression are common in patients with chronic health conditions and might require professional assistance. Proper and suitable interventions can help improve mental and physical well-being, reduce cardiac complications, and improve the overall quality of life.