Obesity: Impact on Blood pressure and Tips to tackle it

In this video, Dr. Kyi Soe Tun explains what is obesity and its impact on the heart and blood pressure

Published: Dec 7, 2021 11:23:06 AM IST
Updated: Dec 7, 2021 11:39:15 AM IST

The burden of overweight or obesity is increasing at a worrisome pace. Numerous factors contribute to the increasing burden of obesity including the unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle due to urbanization and industrialization, and poor dietary habits etc.
This video highlights how obesity impacts the heart and vascular health. Reportedly, hypertension is 34 times more prevalent in obese children as compared to non-obese. Though anti-hypertensive medications are helpful in lowering down the blood pressure, achieving weight loss with healthy lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the blood pressure levels. The video underlines several lifestyle changes like increasing intake of fresh fruits and vegetables, limiting intake of salt and fats; being physically active with regular exercise; limiting alcohol intake can be helpful in reducing weight and hypertension.

“The doctor of the future will give no medicine, but will instruct his patients in care of the human frame, in diet, and in the cause and prevention of disease.” Thomas Edison

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

