Obesity: Impact on Blood pressure and Tips to tackle it

The burden of overweight or obesity is increasing at a worrisome pace. Numerous factors contribute to the increasing burden of obesity including the unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle due to urbanization and industrialization, and poor dietary habits etc.This video highlights how obesity impacts the heart and vascular health. Reportedly, hypertension is 34 times more prevalent in obese children as compared to non-obese. Though anti-hypertensive medications are helpful in lowering down the blood pressure, achieving weight loss with healthy lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the blood pressure levels. The video underlines several lifestyle changes like increasing intake of fresh fruits and vegetables, limiting intake of salt and fats; being physically active with regular exercise; limiting alcohol intake can be helpful in reducing weight and hypertension.“The doctor of the future will give no medicine, but will instruct his patients in care of the human frame, in diet, and in the cause and prevention of disease.” Thomas EdisonIssued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD