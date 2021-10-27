Salt and Hypertension: A Quick Fact Check

Avoiding salt is in focus right now as a vital health concern. Moderating salt in your diet reduces blood pressure and consequently improves your heart’s performance. We’ve all heard that extra salt in your diet can be an issue. However, There are numerous myths prevalent about the association of salt and blood pressure, and blindly following these myths does harm for your health. Some of them are facts while some are mere myths and disbelief. In order to stay clear of the high blood pressure, it is very important that you should know the facts. This video aims at busting the myths associated with salt and high blood pressure, and also presents the actual facts so make you more aware about limiting you salt intake.Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD