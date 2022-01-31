  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. ELITE Doctor Voice
  4. Avascular necrosis (AVN) of the hip

Avascular necrosis (AVN) of the hip

Dr Amit discusses about the basics of AVN and the importance of early treatment

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Jan 31, 2022 11:49:32 AM IST
Updated: Jan 31, 2022 04:16:27 PM IST

COVID has affected the overall health of an infected individual and caused the whole world to suffer. It has caused individuals energy drain, money drain, health drain etc. Health drain includes a bone-health drain. Due to COVID, the incidences of AVN has increased.

AVN is a cellular death or necrosis of the bone components, interruption of blood supply to the hip joint resulting in gradual bone death leading to Avascular necrosis (AVN) of the hip. It has different stages and with modern technologies, it's easy to detect and treat AVN early.

Different drugs and therapies are available, but early detection and proper treatment can enable people to live in good health, remain independent and be connected to one’s community. This video presents the basics of AVN and the importance of early treatment.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
How to get companies to make investments that benefit everyone
The perils of 'Horn Ok Please': Noise, speeding and rash driving