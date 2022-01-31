Indian roads are among the noisiest in the world, with highest number of road accident deaths. Noise from continuous honking, which causes road rage, has never been considered a mainstream safety issue

Image: Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times/ Getty Images



A shrill horn pierced my eardrums. I jumped: It sounded like a truck was upon me. I looked up and saw a motorcycle. Its driver twisted and turned through bumper-to-bumper traffic stopped at a signal, willing cars out of his way. Other motorcycles, with multiple blasts of jumbled tones and frequencies, followed him.



The cacophony of horns interrupting Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari’s morning meditation in Delhi must have been even worse. Delhi’s noise levels were even higher than Mumbai’s according to the last available Report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of 2018.





