Encourage physical activity: Enjoy life

The modern lifestyle has increased the risk of many physical and mental health problems. A sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity and increased consumption of fast foods has resulted in increased incidences of different muscular-skeletal health impairments leading to less physical activity and increased dependency on others. Reduced physical activity is causing obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic diseases and affecting all age groups.Sufficient and regular physical activity is required by all ages to sustain good health, increase life expectancy and reduce the risk of premature mortality. Regular exercise and physical activity increase muscle strength, bone density, flexibility, and stability. It improves the quality of life and makes it easier to stay active as an individual gets older.Hence it’s important to do adequate exercise regularly in any form which ultimately improves respiratory, cardiovascular, and overall health. This video presents the importance of encouraging physical activity among all age groups, maintaining good health and wellness and enjoying life.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD