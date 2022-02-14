Stay Active and stay disciplined: Lead a healthy and happy life

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

In today’s fast-moving world people have become so busy, that modern-day people are completely exhausted in the daily run. They hardly have the time for themselves or their family hampering many aspects of the lives and leading to different health and psychological issues. It has affected the overall personal, social, and occupational lives. Sitting for long hours before the computer, reduced physical activity and increased intake of junk food has increased modern lifestyle-related diseases significantly.To reduce the risk of these diseases and maintain the overall health of the body, being active and disciplined is crucial. Following a daily routine comprising of regular exercises and a healthy diet as a part can help to maintain good muscular-skeletal health, reduce the risk of other non-communicable diseases, increase longevity and help in healthy ageing.Remember, health is wealth. So take out some time and start keeping yourself active and healthy. This video presents different tips to stay active and disciplined to lead a healthy and happy life.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD