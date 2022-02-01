  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. ELITE Doctor Voice
  4. Fitness Mantra: Walk more, eat healthy, sleep well

Fitness Mantra: Walk more, eat healthy, sleep well

Dr Paliwal discusses about improving overall wellbeing, including physical as well as mental health

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Feb 1, 2022 03:54:53 PM IST

Today’s humans are running a cat race, forgetting the priorities of health and diet. This has resulted in increased incidences of sedentary behaviours and unhealthy food habits leading to many non-communicable lifestyle-related disorders and related Muscular skeletal impairments.

Impaired muscular-skeletal health causes acute and chronic pain, decrease in mobility which affects the overall social, community and economic life of an individual. The feeling of loss of independence and loss of work efficiency makes the person depressive and full of anxiety. Hence a more active lifestyle and healthy and balanced diet can significantly reduce the chances of chronic health conditions, mental health disorders, and enhance the quality of life.

So take a moment, re-think and start practicing the fitness mantra. This video presents the importance of walking, eating healthy and sleeping well which can help in improving overall wellbeing.



Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Budget 2022: Startups, tech for sustainable development get attention
Narendra Modi's big push: Why infrastructure spending has become the cornerstone of Budget 2022