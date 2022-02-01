The government will release a policy on battery swapping and standards for interoperability of electric vehicles (EVs) infrastructure that will accelerate the shift from fossil fuel-burning vehicles to EVs

Image: Shutterstock



India’s Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman didn’t make any blockbuster announcements with respect to the tech sector or startups in her Budget proposals on Tuesday, but certainly recognised their increased importance to the nation’s economy and to long-term sustainable development.



Her Budget proposals for the coming fiscal year, which starts April 1, included several incremental measures to make life easier for entrepreneurs, and to induct advanced technologies in multiple areas—from digital banking and military platforms to sustainable cities of the future.





Battery-swapping policy



Kisan drones



Startups for defence



Government spend on IT



Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.