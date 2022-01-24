In December, retail automobile sales were down by 6 percent, mainly due to supply constraints

Image: Arun Sankar / AFP



It’s been a rather difficult time for India’s automakers.



A second wave of Covid-19 alongside a global shortage of semiconductors had affected sales of vehicles across the country last year. In December, a period when automakers offer discounts before the close of the year, retail sales were down by 6 percent. A month before that, they were down by 19 percent, something unusual for the world’s fourth-largest automobile market.



“December is usually seen as a high sales month where OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) continue to offer best discounts to clear the inventory due to the change of year,” Vinkesh Gulati, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), said in a statement. “It was, however, not the case this time as retail sales continued to disappoint, thus wrapping up an underperforming calendar year.”





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 28 January, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)