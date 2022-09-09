Good health is the key to happy life





Physical fitness is a state of health and well-being attributed to various conditions such as endurance, stamina, physical strength, and muscular abilities; and can be achieved through proper nutrition, and moderate to vigorous physical exercise. It involves certain activities that stimulate various systems of the body and maintain physiological health. It is imperative to stay fit and healthy in all stages of life, regardless of age, sex, and BMI.



A sedentary lifestyle and the rapid growth of legions of video games, social networking, and over-the-top media have resulted in poor musculoskeletal health leading to decadence, social isolation, and mental health atrophy. Therefore, it is necessary to incorporate exercise into our daily routine to keep ourselves fit.People of all age groups are benefitted from exercising. Daily workouts and exercising can reduce the risk for various health disorders like obesity, hypertension, heart diseases, diabetes, and even cancer. A healthy lifestyle and regular exercising keep all types of illnesses and diseases at bay, which take a toll not only on health but also on the financial condition of an individual thus affecting the overall standard of living. Being physically active can increase life expectancy, improve mental health, strengthen bones and muscles, and enhance the ability to do everyday activities.Recent researches have proved that adults who sit less and do any amount of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity gain several health benefits. Even children who are engaged in physical activities are less prone to various health issues in their later life. Thus, we can say that physical fitness is crucial for leading a healthy and happy life.