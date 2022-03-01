The greatest wealth is health

Health is wealth is well said. Today’s modern man is so busy that they don’t have time for their health. The increased online activities have made everyone’s life sedentary. People hardly walk out of home, they spend long hours in front of screens, sit long hours working and eat whatever junk is available. All these modern lifestyles have increased the risk of developing obesity, diabetes, heart problems, respiratory problems, hypertension, poor muscular-skeletal health, osteoporosis, depression, anxiety etc.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.