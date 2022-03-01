The greatest wealth is health

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Health is wealth is well said. Today’s modern man is so busy that they don’t have time for their health. The increased online activities have made everyone’s life sedentary. People hardly walk out of home, they spend long hours in front of screens, sit long hours working and eat whatever junk is available. All these modern lifestyles have increased the risk of developing obesity, diabetes, heart problems, respiratory problems, hypertension, poor muscular-skeletal health, osteoporosis, depression, anxiety etc.Hence it’s important to be active. Physical activity every day and a balanced diet significantly help to reduce such diseases and maintain good health. Physical activity and regular exercise are essential for optimum health. Everyday activities help to live healthier, longer ,keep the mind stress free and enhance the person’s personal, social, communal and overall health.So, take out some time, be active and maintain your greatest wealth. This video presents how being physically active help to maintain good muscular-skeletal health and be happy and healthy.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD