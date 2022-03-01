Avoiding that task serves as a temporary means of keeping that distress, fear and anxiety abated

Image: Shutterstock



Have you ever delayed getting started on a project because all of the tasks felt overwhelming? Does excessive perfectionism get in your way?







Take small steps

Fuel motivation with accountability and rewards



Just do it

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.