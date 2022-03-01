SD Shibulal, co-founder of Infosys and Axilor Ventures

Illustration: Chaitanya Dinesh Surpur



SD Shibulal, co-founder of Infosys and Axilor Ventures, and his wife Kumari started their philanthropic work in India’s education sector in 1999 through their family office. Over the years, through a scholarship programme, a residential programme and technology-enabled platforms, they have worked towards breaking the poverty cycle by enabling higher education, and providing training and mentoring to children from underserved families across the country.



Of the more-than-17,300 students who have gone through the scholarship programme so far, 90 percent are from rural areas, with 85 percent of them having parents who are in farming or working on daily wages; 98 percent of them study at government or government-aided schools. An impact assessment study by IIM-Kozhikode found that in the last three years, the programme was able to bring almost 100 percent of the students’ families out of poverty in one or two years, as the students earned three times the scholarship amount as their first year’s salary.





In an interview to, Shibulal talks about the challenges that children face in getting higher education in India, issues concerning connectivity and affordability of devices in the interiors of the country, and how each one of us can become a philanthropist by educating a child. Edited excerpts:We started our work in the education sector in 1999. We [wife Kumari and I] had just come back from the US, and wanted to start doing something in the social sector, and quickly concluded that education is the space in which we wanted to work. When we looked at our own lives, it was clear that we got where we got because of the education that we received. We both come from middle-class families; Kumari was the first girl from her village to go to college. We were blessed with parents who focussed on our education, and that defined our lives in many ways.We got into the higher education space by setting up a scholarship programme called Vidyadhan. In 1999, we took two people from the school where I studied in Kerala, and over the next few years it became 10, and then a 100, and just after 2011-12, it expanded to other states. Today we operate in 10 states, and one Union Territory. We take about 1,100 students every year. Usually we get about 30,000 applications for 1,100 seats, but this year we probably will get more, for two reasons: There is more need, and the grades have been more liberal for various reasons.The first criteria for this scholarship is need, not merit. Even then we get all A+ students. This means there are thousands of students who are struggling to get higher education even after performing extremely well in the school. They join our programme after Class 10, and stay for six years, till they complete their higher education, and get degrees in arts, engineering or medicine.In 2004, we also started a residency scholarship programme because we found that despite our earlier scholarship programme, the ultra-poor were not able to participate in higher education. In 2009, it got integrated with the school system. Now it has 200 children in residential facilities, who go to the same schools as fee-paying children. It has been about 14 years, and the first batch of children will be completing their higher education now. Over the years, more and more children will pass out of the programme. We take children at the age of 10, and get about 300 applications for 30 seats.When I look at the higher education system, I see three different challenges, of which we address two. First is an awareness challenge. When I go to rural India, I see that they don’t have many role models, and don’t understand the value of higher education, especially when it comes to girls. Through our scholarship programme, we have been able to increase awareness about the need for higher education. Our ratio is probably 52:48 [female:male students]. The second challenge is affordability, which we also address, and the third is accessibility.Our programme has been enormously successful. Four years ago we did an impact study, and found that any child who successfully completes the programme, will bring their family out of poverty in two and a half years. In 2016, we wanted to further scale the programme, by building partnerships, and launched a campaign called ‘Each one teach one’, where we allow people to sponsor a child at zero administrative cost. That has been moderately successful. I fail to understand the reasons because when I look around, I can see easily at least 1 lakh people who can educate a child, which means 1 lakh children will be educated. It is a model that includes mentoring and funding, because one of the big challenges is that children don’t have enough role models.During the Covid-19 pandemic, our residential programme faced a lot of challenges. The children stay in hostels, and because of Covid, they went back home. And the home environment is not conducive to learning; they don’t have connectivity, they don’t have devices, they don’t have space. Many of them live in small huts, and find it extremely hard to remain focussed. There were issues with female students, because as soon as they went back to their natives places, many of them were married off. These are very bright students, with bright futures, and they left the programme.Q What is the role that technology can play in the education sector?Our programme called Shikshalokam was started in 2017, after about five years of experimentation. Through our experience we had realised that in the K-12 programme, a big challenge is leadership. It’s very clear that our K-12 system requires transformation; the National Education Policy (NEP) announced in 2020 is a great step towards this transformation, with focus on foundational learning, early childhood development. But to change a system, you need good leadership at all levels.There is tremendous lack of leadership in K-12 education. So I wanted to build a programme for capacity building in leadership in the K-12 sector. It has been hugely successful. It is a fully technology-enabled programme, with a digital, open-source platform at its core. Around this we have built a co-creation, co-innovation layer, and an added amplification layer. We quickly realised that the real challenges are on the ground, and they are not the same in different parts of the country. It requires local partnerships, local thinking.Shikshalokam is an example of how technology has been used to create scale, reach and democratisation. We have close to 4 lakh people registered on the platform, which sees about 700 transactions a minute; we have about 2,500 knowledge assets, and four different use cases.When the Covid-19 pandemic started, and schools were closed, the first thing that the government had to do was communicate to the leaders about what needed to be done, and there is nothing better than a digital platform to do it. Shikshalokam saw a huge of uptake during the pandemic. In a challenging situation such as this, you need your leaders to come up to speed. And there is nothing better than a digital platform to do this.Our students come from the underprivileged segments, where the average income limit is ₹2 lakh a year, which is about ₹15,000 a month.During the pandemic, we faced multiple challenges. The first was the safety and wellbeing of the children, which required numerous interventions. For instance, girls were married off, while other children were sent to work. There were financial issues, along with health and mental issues . We even arranged for food kits for some of the children. Our sponsors came forward to help. Connectivity is a big issue, and we paid for data for quite a lot of children.So, while technology does allow you to scale very fast, there are challenges of affordability of the devices, of data itself, and availability of connectivity.Different governments have done different things, by using other kinds of medium or offline methods to interact with children. This is not a problem that can be sorted out with a single intervention, or a single sector, or a single entity. All stakeholders have to come together: There is the government, which has a role to play; you have the education system that needs to look at innovative methods to make content accessible; and you have civil society organisations.I read a report that said 30 million children are not online, and that number is substantial. It will create a huge disparity in education. Especially in a country where the demography is skewed towards young people, this will have long-term impact.

There is no reason why 1 lakh people can’t sponsor one child each and ensure their education. We should not limit philanthropy to the philanthropists and corporates.

(This story appears in the 11 March, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)