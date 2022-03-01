Vighnesh Shahane, CEO (left) & Kapil Udaiwal, CHRO

Two years of the Covid-19 pandemic have put the spotlight on companies that have focussed on nurturing the employee-employer relationship. Ageas Federal Life Insurance—previously known as IDBI Federal Life Insurance—is one such company that has reaped the benefits of investing in its workforce. “We keep our employees at the centre of all that we do, and work towards creating a culture that fosters openness and transparency, promotes meritocracy, and limits politics and bureaucracy,” says Vighnesh Shahane, 52, CEO of Ageas Federal Life Insurance.



The organisation’s people-first approach has earned it a spot in Kincentric’s Best Employer study 2021. In the last four years, the company introduced close to 52 employee-centric initiatives that focus on employee benefits, infrastructure development, improving the work environment, and increasing rewards and recognition for its 1,062 employees.





(This story appears in the 11 March, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)