Image: Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters



Nirmala Sitharaman, in her fourth Union Budget presentation, tabled a record Rs104,277.72 crore for expenditure on education for FY23. This is Rs11,053.41 crore more than the Budget estimate of Rs93,224 crore for FY22 and translates to nearly 12 percent growth compared to last year.



The increase in allotment comes from the acknowledgment that education has been deeply impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with children and youth of rural India bearing the biggest brunt. The rise in allocation for the education sector owes to the jump in the amount earmarked for Samagra Shiksha (school education sector)—from Rs31,050 crore in 2021-22 to Rs37,383 crore in 2022-23, and a higher requirement for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, World Class Institutions, Grants to Central Universities, National Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST).





