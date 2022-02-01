India seems to be walking the talk on its electrification journey.

Image: Shutterstock



On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will introduce a new policy for battery swapping to encourage the use of electric vehicles (EV) and step up initiatives to boost EV infrastructure and ecosystem in the country.



“Considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up charging stations at scale, a battery swapping policy will be brought out and inter-operability standards will be formulated,” Sitharaman said. “The private sector will be encouraged to develop sustainable and innovative business models for ‘Battery or Energy as a Service’. This will improve efficiency in the EV ecosystem.”





