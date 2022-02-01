The markets are, however, still down by about 4 percent from the mid-January 61,300 levels, hurt by sharp foreign funds sell-off, after the US Federal Reserve’s firm indication to tighten interest rates there to curb inflation

Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman has walked the tightrope without any hiccups, but the goal is yet to be reached. Deliverables have been the biggest bugbear for many a government. On Tuesday, she presented the FY23 Budget which spoke about boosting capital expenditure and providing incentives to promote domestic manufacturing, which would be consistent with the government’s broad ‘Make in India’ campaign.



India will also start to issue sovereign green bonds, the FM announced, which would be used to fund projects that will reduce carbon intensity. Investors, for the second successive year, cheered on Budget day in an emphatic manner, with the benchmark Sensex index closing up 1.46 percent or 848.4 points at 58,862.57. The markets are, however, still down by about 4 percent from the mid-January 61,300 levels, hurt by sharp foreign funds sell-off, after the US Federal Reserve’s firm indication to tighten interest rates there to curb inflation.



Capex Cheer

Green Bonds Positive

Elephant in the room

